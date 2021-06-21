Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.82 $74.41 million $0.23 35.96 Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50% Bumble N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 77.83%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

DouYu International beats Bumble on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

