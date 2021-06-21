Comparing The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) & POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Restaurant Group and POLA Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Restaurant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Restaurant Group and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Restaurant Group and POLA Orbis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million N/A N/A POLA Orbis $2.02 billion 2.18 $181.19 million N/A N/A

POLA Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group.

Summary

POLA Orbis beats The Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

