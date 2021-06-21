comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

comScore stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in comScore by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in comScore by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

