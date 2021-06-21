Conflux Network Market Cap Reaches $175.18 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and $5.83 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.82 or 0.05981228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.01425317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00396173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00124989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00673106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00377479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 846,079,613 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.