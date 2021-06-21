Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

