Contrasting Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -62.32% -61.56%

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and SolarWindow Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.48 -$15.12 million $0.08 73.88 SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.35 million N/A N/A

SolarWindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alto Ingredients and SolarWindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.89%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats SolarWindow Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, and flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. The company's potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. Its LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

