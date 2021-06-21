Contrasting Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares D.R. Horton and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton 13.16% 25.71% 16.36% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for D.R. Horton and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton 0 3 18 0 2.86 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

D.R. Horton currently has a consensus price target of $93.62, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than D.R. Horton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D.R. Horton and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton $20.31 billion 1.60 $2.37 billion $6.16 14.64 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

