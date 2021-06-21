Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.24

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.24 and last traded at $131.90, with a volume of 5784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

