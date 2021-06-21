CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $132.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.