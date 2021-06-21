Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Argan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Argan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Argan by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 92,258 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $45.96 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.