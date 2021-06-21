Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,143,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BNL opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

