Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

