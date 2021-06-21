Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

