Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 115,649 Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 115,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TACO opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

