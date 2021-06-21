Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,556 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $102.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

