CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.04

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.04 and last traded at $126.77, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at $718,706,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $8,195,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.