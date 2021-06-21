CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.75

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

