Cream (CRM) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Cream has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $31,495.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.68 or 1.00045672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00407604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.15 or 0.00728760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067995 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031240 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

