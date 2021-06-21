Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.38% of Credicorp worth $150,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

