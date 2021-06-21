Credit Suisse Group Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.25.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

