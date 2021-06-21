Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

