Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).
LON SMDS opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
