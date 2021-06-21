Credits Tops One Day Volume of $413,617.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $413,617.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

