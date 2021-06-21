Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 7.1%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 149,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,860,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.