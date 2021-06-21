Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 878 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.