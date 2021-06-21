Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

