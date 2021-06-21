Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

