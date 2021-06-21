Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $417,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.