Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $178.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

