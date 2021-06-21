Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,657 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

