Critical Analysis: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Cellectis -200.21% -36.24% -24.61%

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 30.60 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.98 Cellectis $82.46 million 8.19 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -7.77

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 563.45%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 133.45%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Cellectis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellectis beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

