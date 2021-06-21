Critical Contrast: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Privia Health Group and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 3.14 $15.74 million $0.77 56.39

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Privia Health Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

