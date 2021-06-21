Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Shares Up 0.1%

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80. 863,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 299,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The stock has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a PE ratio of -40.37.

About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)

Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. The company offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. It provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas markets; and retail natural gas to its customers in the California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia markets.

