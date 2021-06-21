CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.74 on Monday, reaching $236.17. 93,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,155. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

