Crowny Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $118,731.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,000.66 or 0.99474558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.