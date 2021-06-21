Cryptocean Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $122,517.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.