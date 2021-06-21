CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.
NASDAQ CVAC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.