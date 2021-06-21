CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 291,090 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.87% of CVS Health worth $859,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 43,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.40 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

