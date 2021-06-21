Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $231,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

