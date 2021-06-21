Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,760,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

