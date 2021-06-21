Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,622. The company has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

