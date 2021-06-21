Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $234.46 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

