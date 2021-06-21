Datamine Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $594,222.74 and approximately $28,443.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00184564 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.00622142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,117,196 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

