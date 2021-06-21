DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 27.5% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $793,470.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00160126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,571.53 or 1.00379861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,685,049 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

