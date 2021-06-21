Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $251.95 million and $20.19 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

