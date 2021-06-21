DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.