Dero (DERO) Price Up 106.2% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 52.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Dero has a total market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $8.63 or 0.00026997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.77 or 0.06000483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.01483530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00409385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00683951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00410830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,668,077 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.