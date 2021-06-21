Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €69.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.74 ($86.76).

Aurubis stock opened at €76.50 ($90.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 12-month high of €81.12 ($95.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.79.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

