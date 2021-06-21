Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.