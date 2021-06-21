Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,459.50 ($45.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,329.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

