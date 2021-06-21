discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $951.80

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 951.80 ($12.44) and last traded at GBX 917 ($11.98), with a volume of 4063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.89).

DSCV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital lowered discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £820.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 791.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

